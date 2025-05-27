A woman trespassed into Aditya Roy Kapur's Bandra residence. The actor's maid filed a complaint against the woman, identified as a Dubai resident. The police are investigating the matter.

Following a similar incident with Salman Khan, another Bollywood star's home has been trespassed by an unknown woman. A 47-year-old woman reportedly entered the Bandra residence of Aditya Roy Kapur, known for films like 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Daawat-e-Ishq'. The actor's maid filed a complaint against the woman, identified as Gajala Zhakaria Siddiqui. Reports suggest the incident occurred on Monday, May 26th, while Aditya Roy Kapur was away for a shoot.

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

An FIR has been filed against the woman at Khar Police Station. According to the FIR, on May 26th, while Aditya Roy Kapur was away for a shoot, his 49-year-old maid, Sangeeta Pawar, was alone at his residence in Rizvi Complex, Bandra West. Around 6 pm, the doorbell rang. The maid found a woman at the door who asked if it was Aditya Roy Kapur's house. The maid confirmed, and the woman claimed she had clothes and gifts for the actor. Trusting her, the maid let her in. When the maid asked what time she was supposed to arrive, the woman replied, '6 pm'.

Aditya Roy Kapur Didn't Recognize the Woman

Upon returning home, Aditya Roy Kapur was informed about the woman who was still waiting. However, he denied recognizing her. The woman tried to approach him, forcing him to leave the house and contact the society manager, Jayshree Dunkdu. Jayshree Dunkdu informed Aditya Roy Kapur's manager, Shruti Rao, who arrived and immediately contacted the Khar Police.

Woman Refused to Leave Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

When Aditya Roy Kapur's maid asked the woman to leave, she refused and insisted on staying. The Khar Police arrived and initiated an investigation. They identified the woman as Gajala Zhakaria Siddiqui, a Dubai resident. When questioned about her motive, she evaded the question and refused to disclose her origin.

Police Filed FIR Against the Woman

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman might have entered the actor's house with criminal intent. An FIR has been filed against her under Section 331(2) of the Indian Penal Code (forcible entry and trespass).