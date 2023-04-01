Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi"

    Uorfi Javed aka Urfi, apologises to everyone for offending anyone with her outfits and vows to alter herself, saying, "You'll see a difference in Uorfi. Maafi, you changed your attire."

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Urfi Javed, an internet phenomenon and TV personality noted for her fashion choices, came to Twitter on Friday and posted a short message. Uorfi apologised in the email for offending people with her attire and promised to change.

    Uorfi Javed to be seen in only Salwar Suits and Sari? As she apologises to everyone for hurting sentiments with the outfits she wears and promises to change herself, says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi"

    Uorfi Javed's exceptional fashion sense often astounds her followers, and her Handmade ensembles get everyone's attention. While she is appreciated for her daring appearance, she occasionally astounds netizens by releasing movies and images on her social media accounts. And every time Uorfi is noticed in public, her brief appearances draw everyone's attention. The diva, who was previously recognised for her immaculate fashion sense, would no longer be seen in the same daring outfit.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    You read that correctly; Uorfi's design sense is outstanding, and her attire has recently influenced many famous personalities, from Bollywood to Hollywood—even Miss Thailand, who wore a garment made from Soda Can Tabs for the Miss Universe Pageant, was inspired by Uorfi Javed. The actress is presently on the A-list of the world's largest designers, and recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan commended her aura, she was on the ninth sky. Still, now she has begged for apologies from everyone for hurting everyone's feelings, and she will no longer be seen in Homemade flashy costumes.

    Paparazzi, who are often seen eager to capture a small glimpse of her on the streets of Mumbai, are all shaken by the recent tweet of Uorfi as she took to her official Twitter handle and conveyed a tweet which says, "I apologise for hurting everyone's sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi." this tweet of her has created havoc all over the internet and her fans have gone stunned after this tweet. 

    Now to see what Uorfi Javed comes up with as she is admired by many people for her appearances all over the events and fashion shows, for more updates stay tuned.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
