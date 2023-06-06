Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says

Amitabh Bachchan has long been known for his iconic Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his residence in Jalsa. He always greeted her with her bare feet, but today he finally revealed why. He also shared the photo on his own Instagram account. Amitabh Bachchan posted: “They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !!‘You got a problem with that !!!

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress startles fans with curvy body in black polka-dotted bikini

The actor recently went viral after a photo of him riding a stranger's bicycle went viral. Netizens made fun of the lead actor for not wearing a helmet. The controversy began after Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself riding a stranger's bike. In the caption, he thanked the man for driving him and also noted that he arrived at the filming location on time.

WORK FRONT: Meanwhile, Big B is currently filming Section 84 and is also working on Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He has also produced the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood superhit The Intern starring Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours