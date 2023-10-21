Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri

Falguni Pathak, the Dandiya Queen, continues to captivate audiences during Navratri, commanding a hefty fee for her performances. She remains dedicated to her unique style, unfazed by Bollywood's lure, and strives to deliver unforgettable experiences

This year, the enchanting melodies of Falguni Pathak are set to grace the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Chikuwadi, Borivali West, as she enthralls audiences with her annual Navratri performance. Garba, a spirited folk dance that originated in Gujarat, has become synonymous with the festive spirit of Navratri. And when it comes to Garba, no name shines brighter than Falguni Pathak's. Her signature songs have been an integral part of Navratri celebrations for years, and the festival seems incomplete without her melodious tunes.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Falguni commands a staggering fee of over Rs 20 lakh for a single night event during the Navratri season. She is also a preferred choice for the Ambani family, often gracing their events with her musical presence. As per Dainik Bhaskar, Falguni's earnings during the nine days of Navratri festivities are estimated to be around Rs 1.4 crore.

Falguni, affectionately known as the Dandiya Queen by her fans, began her singing career in 1998. Her vocals have graced numerous chart-toppers, including "Chudi Jo Khanki," "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai," "Meri Choonar Ud Ud Jaye," and many more. Interestingly, Falguni never ventured extensively into the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she explained, "I never took Bollywood seriously. I did get offers, but when you enter Bollywood, you need to work doubly hard. I was happy doing my shows and albums." Unfazed by the growing competition from singers like Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi, Falguni remained true to her own artistic path.

The Dandiya Queen revealed that she has never viewed her musical journey as a competition. For Falguni, the primary focus has always been to give her best performance and ensure that the audience gets their money's worth. She shared, "Over the years, I have seen people’s responses growing. Normally, you would expect that the interest levels will dip, but it has been the opposite when it comes to my performances."

This year, the stage at the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Chikuwadi, Borivali West, will be graced by Falguni Pathak's mesmerizing voice. The event in Borivali West commenced on October 17 and is set to culminate on October 24, promising an unforgettable Navratri celebration for all in attendance.