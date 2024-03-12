Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' producer passes away due to multiple organ failure

    Dhirajlal Shah had contracted Covid-19, which caused issues with his lungs and the late producer was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

    Bollywood producer Dhirajlal Shah who worked on numerous films, died early on March 11, 2024. Dhirajlal's brother Hasmukh, confirmed that he had treatment at a hospital in Mumbai and also revealed that his brother died from multiple organ failure. Hasmukh reported that his brother contracted Covid-19, which caused issues with his lungs. "He got Covid, and as a result, he developed lung issues. His condition deteriorated over the last 20 days, and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidneys and heart were both impacted, resulting in multi-organ failure," he explained.

    Dhirajlal's films

    Dhirajlal produced Anil Sharma's film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' (2003), which starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra. Dhirajlal also produced the 1996 film 'Krishna', which starred Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. He also produced the films 'Gambler' (1995), starring Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Aditya Pancholi, and 'Vijaypath' (1994), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Danny Denzongpa.

