Bigg Boss Romances: 7 Iconic couples who found love on reality show

Entertainment
Prince and Yuvika’s journey from Bigg Boss 9 to marriage in 2018 showcases their enduring love, now enriched by the excitement of expecting their first child.
Gauahar and Kushal’s passionate love story on Bigg Boss 7 captivated fans, but after a year of dating post-show, they went their separate ways.
Asim and Himanshi’s relationship blossomed on Bigg Boss 13, but despite their initial connection, Himanshi recently announced their breakup through a heartfelt message.
Pavitra and Eijaz’s tumultuous love-hate dynamic on Bigg Boss led to a romance filled with public affection, but reports recently suggested they have split.
Karishma and Upen’s romance blossomed in Bigg Boss 8, leading to a memorable proposal on Nach Baliye, but they ultimately parted ways in 2016.
Jasmin and Aly transitioned from best friends to a loving couple on Bigg Boss 14, showcasing their bond, which remains strong and beloved by fans.
Tejasswi and Karan captured hearts on Bigg Boss 15, and despite breakup rumors, they reaffirm their relationship with sweet moments shared on social media.