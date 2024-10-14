Entertainment

Bigg Boss Romances: 7 Iconic couples who found love on reality show

Image credits: Instagram

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince and Yuvika’s journey from Bigg Boss 9 to marriage in 2018 showcases their enduring love, now enriched by the excitement of expecting their first child.

 

Image credits: our own

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar and Kushal’s passionate love story on Bigg Boss 7 captivated fans, but after a year of dating post-show, they went their separate ways.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Asim and Himanshi’s relationship blossomed on Bigg Boss 13, but despite their initial connection, Himanshi recently announced their breakup through a heartfelt message.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra and Eijaz’s tumultuous love-hate dynamic on Bigg Boss led to a romance filled with public affection, but reports recently suggested they have split.

Image credits: Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma and Upen’s romance blossomed in Bigg Boss 8, leading to a memorable proposal on Nach Baliye, but they ultimately parted ways in 2016.

Image credits: our own

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin and Aly transitioned from best friends to a loving couple on Bigg Boss 14, showcasing their bond, which remains strong and beloved by fans.

 

Image credits: our own

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan captured hearts on Bigg Boss 15, and despite breakup rumors, they reaffirm their relationship with sweet moments shared on social media.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One