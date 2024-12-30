When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Love affairs are commonplace in the Bollywood industry. It is often heard that heroes and heroines fall in love while working together in films. After a few years of dating, there are also reports of breakups. Shilpa Shetty's story is similar. The tales of Shilpa Shetty's affair with Akshay Kumar made headlines in Bollywood for a long time. It was said that both were planning to get married. But then something happened Shilpa's world was shattered. Akshay's truth came to the fore and she was devastated. Let's know the story of Shilpa-Akshay's affair and breakup, in which Shilpa accused Akshay of using her.

Shilpa Shetty's love story

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's suspense thriller Baazigar. Soon she got a chance to work with Akshay Kumar. Their first film together was Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The film was a hit and the Akshay-Shilpa pair was also well-liked by the audience. Both came close during the shooting of the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Discussions of their affair had started even before the film's release. However, during this time Akshay was also dating Raveena Tandon. Then in 1999, he worked with Twinkle Khanna in International Khiladi. The stories of Akshay-Twinkle's love reached Shilpa's ears. Hearing this, she was badly broken. She broke up with Akshay and after some time Akshay married Twinkle.

He used me - Shilpa Shetty

In an interview given in 2000, Shilpa Shetty lashed out at Akshay Kumar. Shilpa burst into tears during the interview. She had said that Akshay cheated and betrayed her. Shilpa had said that when she came to know about Akshay's deception, she had broken all ties, not only that, she had also stopped working with Akshay professionally. Shilpa had said- "Akshay used me and then left me when he found someone else. I am very angry with him, but it is also true that whatever one does, one has to bear it. I have no complaints against Twinkle".

Shilpa Shetty's career

Shilpa Shetty debuted with the film Baazigar. After this, she worked in many films including Aag, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aao Pyaar Karen, Hathkadi, Himmat, Prithvi, Insaaf, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Indian, Karz, Rishtey, Dus, Fareb, Apne. However, she could not give any hits on her own. Then she distanced herself from films. After 14 years, she made a comeback and appeared in films like Hungama 2, Nikamma. However, she could not give a hit even after the comeback. Shilpa was last seen in the film Sukhee. In 2025, she will be seen in the South film KD.The Devil.

