Hrithik-Saba to Shraddha-Rahul: 7 star couples Who Might Marry in 2025

Entertainment
The box office will reveal how 2025 will fare in terms of films, but we can certainly provide information on how many celebrity couples will be formed this year.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and actress Saba Azad have been in a relationship for over 2 years. Both are often seen together at events.
There is speculation that Hrithik and Saba might get married in 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation.
Janhvi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor, shares a strong bond with Shikhar. The couple often visit South Indian temples together, hinting at a possible 2025 commitment.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have a strong relationship. Both families have approved of their relationship. They have been friends since school.
After her powerful performance in Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is at the peak of her career, and she might make her rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi her own during this time.
There are rumors of a relationship between screenwriter Rahul Modi and Shraddha Kapoor. They have been spotted together several times. Talks of their marriage are common.
It is considered certain that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will hold each other's hands in 2025.
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia revealed their relationship in 2023. They are also looking for a new home for themselves.
