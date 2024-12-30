Entertainment

Hrithik-Saba to Shraddha-Rahul: 7 star couples Who Might Marry in 2025

Hopes from 2025

The box office will reveal how 2025 will fare in terms of films, but we can certainly provide information on how many celebrity couples will be formed this year.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and actress Saba Azad have been in a relationship for over 2 years. Both are often seen together at events.

Hrithik-Saba become the most romantic couple

There is speculation that Hrithik and Saba might get married in 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor, shares a strong bond with Shikhar. The couple often visit South Indian temples together, hinting at a possible 2025 commitment.

Janhvi-Shikhar are childhood friends

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have a strong relationship. Both families have approved of their relationship. They have been friends since school.

Shraddha Kapoor - Rahul Modi

After her powerful performance in Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is at the peak of her career, and she might make her rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi her own during this time.

Shraddha-Rahul arrived together at Ambani's event

There are rumors of a relationship between screenwriter Rahul Modi and Shraddha Kapoor. They have been spotted together several times. Talks of their marriage are common.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

It is considered certain that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will hold each other's hands in 2025.

Tamannaah and Vijay are searching for their home

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia revealed their relationship in 2023. They are also looking for a new home for themselves.

Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Celebs who bought luxury cars in 2024

PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan candid wedding shots

(PHOTOS) Eisha Singh's Lehenga Looks for Young Brides

Ram Kapoor's SHOCKING 88kg weight loss journey SECRET out