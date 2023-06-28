Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Neena Gupta 'could not sleep' after first on-screen kiss; rinsed mouth with Dettol

    Neena Gupta, who is busy promoting Lust Stories 2, recently recalled filming her first on-screen kiss with Dilip Dhawan for a TV show titled Dillagi. She also shared how she felt uneasy after that scene and could not really sleep properly post-filming that scene.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Actor Neena Gupta, who is gearing up for the release of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, recently went down memory lane and finally broke the silence by speaking about the first on-screen kiss that she did for a TV show named DilLagi and said she did not really have a great time filming it. Lust Stories 2 is one of the much-awaited anthology films hitting digital screens on Netflix. The fans' excitement only amplified after seeing the trailer, which was a gamut of emotions, drama, romance, emotional backdrop, and brilliant performances by the finest bollywood stars with compelling stories bound to keep you in your seats.

    Neena Gupta on her first on-screen kiss:

    Speaking to a bollywood portal in a recent interview, Neena said, "As an actor, you have to do all kinds of scenes. Sometimes you have to step in mud. Sometimes you have to stand in the sun for several hours. Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I could not sleep all night. It was also like he was a friend. We were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that does not really matter in these situations. Because physically and mentally, I was not ready. I was feeling really tensed, but I convinced myself to go with it."

    Neena Gupta giving insight on the first on-screen kiss:

    Neena Gupta giving an insight on it, also shared, "It is like some people can not do comedy. Some people can not cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me."

    On the work front, Neena Gupta will be playing a pivotal role in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The project also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, and Kumud Mishra, among others in significant parts.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
