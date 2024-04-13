Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When Is Bohag Bihu 2024? Know the correct date, customs, significance of the Assamese New Year

    Bohag Bihu 2024: The festival is celebrated with a bright variety of rituals, boisterous gatherings, and traditional cuisine and attire as the people of Assam welcome the new year.

    When Is Bohag Bihu 2024? Know the correct date, customs, significance of the Assamese New Year RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Bohag Bihu, or Rongali Bihu, is a prominent celebration in Assam. It marks the beginning of the harvest season and the Assamese New Year. The celebration is commemorated with various customs, colourful gatherings, and traditional cuisine and attire. In addition to Bohag Bihu, Assam celebrates two other Bihu festivals: Bhogali Bihu/Magh Bihu and Kongali Bihu. Bohag Bihu is the most popular of the three, celebrated with unparalleled enthusiasm throughout the state.

    Bohag Bihu 2024 Date
    This year, Bohag Bihu will occur from April 14th to April 20th, 2024.

    Bohag Bihu 2024: Origins and Importance
    Bohag Bihu dates back to ancient times and reflects Assam's agricultural tradition. This celebration, traditionally linked to farming cycles, falls on the first day of the Assamese New Year and the entrance of spring. 

    Also Read: Baisakhi 2024: 6 outfits to steal from celebrities' closets

    When Is Bohag Bihu 2024? Know the correct date, customs, significance of the Assamese New Year RBA

    However, Bohag Bihu has significance beyond agriculture, acting as a time for revival, communal connection, and cultural revitalisation. Communities unite to maintain traditions, establish social links, and give thanks for life's blessings.

    Bohag Bihu 2024: Customs and Festivals
    Traditional Assamese folk music and dances, such as the lively Bihu and the cheerful Husori, take centre stage during the festivities. The rhythmic beats of the dhol and the melodic sounds of the pepa permeate the air, evoking the richness of Assamese culture.

    People dress up in vibrant traditional costumes and ornaments known as Asomiya Gohona. Women often wear a Mekhala as a bottom garment and a Chadar to cover their upper bodies. They dress up their outfits with Assamese jewellery and flower crowns in their hair. Women may wear Lokaparo, Keru, Thuriya, or Jangphai earrings, while popular necklaces include Golpata, Joon biri, Bena, Gejera, Dhol biri, and Doog-doogi/Dugdugi. The outfit also includes bracelets such as Muthi Kharu and Gamkharu.

    Also Read: Vishu 2024 Facts: 'Konnapoo' is Thailand’s national flower

    When Is Bohag Bihu 2024? Know the correct date, customs, significance of the Assamese New Year RBA

    Men frequently wear dhoti-kurtas, usually in red and white.

    During Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu, young people engage in exuberant singing and dancing known as Husori, accompanied by traditional instruments such as the dhol, pepa, and taal. This habit is common in traditional Assamese villages, in which male performers organise groups and visit families to perform. They sing and perform instruments in exchange for a xorai (traditional offering tray) and gamosa (traditional cloth) as a token of respect from the houses. 

    Bohag Bihu 2024: The Seven-Day Festival
    Bohag Bihu takes place over seven days, known as 'Xaat Bihu,' each with its own traditions and meaning.

    Goru Bihu: This day recognises and praises cattle for their contributions to agriculture. Villagers collect their cattle for a cleaning ceremony with turmeric and black gramme paste, after which they are fed vegetables as a sign of thanks.

    Manuh Bihu: Traditional customs include bathing in turmeric, cleaning dwellings, and visiting relatives to request blessings and exchange presents.

    Gosain Bihu: Devoted to religious observances and seeking heavenly blessings for the new year, worshippers gather to temples to pray.

    Mela Bihu: Community spirit thrives with lively gatherings and bright festivals that feature cultural exhibitions and traditional sports.

    Kutum Bihu is a day spent visiting friends and loved ones, enjoying sweets and traditional dishes.

    Senehi Bihu celebrates friendships and strengthens social relationships via visits, gifts, and passionate chats.

    Chera Bihu: Symbolising regeneration, old items are dumped, signalling a new beginning and welcoming future prospects.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda joins Shiv Sena; actor visits Trimbakeshwar Temple to seek blessings ahead of polls RBA

    Days after joining Shinde's Shiv Sena, actor Govinda visits Trimbakeshwar to seek blessings ahead of LS polls

    Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

    Here's why Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay vkp

    Here’s why Duniya Vijay’s daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral rkn

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help' RBA

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help'

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Baisakhi 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to send to your loved ones RKK

    Baisakhi 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to send to your loved ones

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch convincing 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch convincing 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK fan spends 64,000 on tickets to see MS Dhoni, Yet to pay daughters' school fees (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: CSK fan spends ₹64,000 on tickets to see MS Dhoni, Yet to pay daughters' school fees (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon