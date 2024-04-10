Lifestyle

Vishu 2024 Facts: 'Konnapoo' is Thailand’s national flower

Ratchaphruek

The official national flower of Thailand is the Ratchaphruek, also known as the Golden Shower Tree or Cassia Fistula.

Why Golden Shower?

Because of the blooms' vivid yellow colours and the way they develop in bunches that resemble raindrops falling from the tree.
 

Significance of yellow in Thailand

Yellow is the colour most associated with the much-loved and respected late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The King was born on a Monday & the day's colour is yellow.

Other significance of Yellow

Yellow is associated with Buddhism, the country’s majority religion. Yellow is also seen as the colour of glory, harmony, and unity.

State flower of India's Kerala

The Keralites call it 'Konnapoo' which is used for the custom of 'Vishukani' on Vishu. It is also believed that Lord Krishna loves this flower. 

Depicted on stamp

This tree was depicted on a Rs 20 stamp by the postal department of the Indian government. The flower grows in the hot season, during February, March, April and May.

