Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh unrest: 'No one safe in Muslim countries,' says Kangana Ranaut as Sheikh Hasina flees to India

    Sheikh Hasina on Monday (August 5) fled from Bangladesh following months of violence and protests against her. She resigned from the Prime Minister's post and was flown to India in a military helicopter.

    Bangladesh unrest: 'No one safe in Muslim countries,' says Kangana Ranaut as Sheikh Hasina flees to India RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, following months of violent protests against her government's decision. She fled the country and was taken to India by military chopper on Monday. According to sources, Hasina is expected to go to London after stopping in India. Kangana Ranaut, an actress turned politician, said she is 'honoured' that Sheikh Hasina feels comfortable in India.

    Taking to her X, the Queen actress wrote, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!"

    Also Read: 'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    Kangana added, "No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram."

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will back whatever conclusion the national government makes in the case. According to ANI, she said, "I would appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support whatever decision the central government takes."

    "The Government of India will decide on how to approach this issue and appeals to leaders of all political parties to refrain from making provocative comments that may disrupt peace in Bengal or the country...Some BJP leaders have already commented on it. It should not be done," she added.

    Air India cancels flights to and from Dhaka
    National airline Air India stated on Monday that it immediately cancelled flights to and from Dhaka, citing the neighbouring country's escalating turmoil. "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect," Air India posted on X.

    Also Read: A look at Suhana Khan's Rs 45.05 lakh corset dress, Rs 3.2 lakh purse

    Earlier in the day, Indian Railways halted all rail services to Bangladesh. During the rising violence, the residence of Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was reportedly set on fire in Dhanmondi, an affluent district of the Bangladesh capital. According to reports, over 100 people were murdered and over 1,000 were injured in skirmishes between police and demonstrators on Sunday.

    The student-led non-cooperation campaign has put enormous pressure on Prime Minister Hasina's government in recent weeks.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS]

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed RKK

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed

    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns RKK

    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

    Did Malaika Arora unfollow ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Malaika Arora unfollow ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram? Here's what we know

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today Tuesday August 6 anr

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS]

    athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour City to experience rainfall for three more days vkp

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour; City to experience rainfall for 3 more days

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon