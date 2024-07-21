Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED being torn between mother Jaya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya arrived separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. On the other side, Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his complete family, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Agastya, and Navya Nanda.

    Rumors have been circulating that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are having a fallout. The assumption began when Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. On the other side, Abhishek arrived with his complete family, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Agastya, and Navya Nanda. This is not all, Abhishek also liked a divorce-related post and the rumors grew even louder. Fans are speculating if Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are going to split. The couple has not made an official statement on these rumors. In the midst of it all, the 'Dhoom' actor discusses his contradictory sentiments for his mother, sister, and wife in a viral old social media video. The viral video comes from Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan episode.

    Karan Johar questioned Abhishek Bachchan in the video if he has ever been conflicted between the three ladies in his life. KJo described Abhishek as the apple of Jaya Bachchan and Shweta's eyes, and now he has another woman Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his life. Karan questioned if he had ever felt compelled to balance his parts. To this, Aishwarya responded that this was the only time the wife would be called the other woman.

    Abhishek Bachchan reacted to Karan Johar's inquiry by adding that he gives all credit to the three women in his life. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor stated that he has minimal involvement and added that his mother and wife are close and discuss everything. Abhishek went on to say that when a lady first arrives at her husband's house, she feels out of place. He believes her mother-in-law is the only one capable of filling that vacuum.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan 

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, after dating for a while. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The two have appeared together in films such as 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Dhoom 2', 'Guru', and 'Raavan'.

