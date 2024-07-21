Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi'

    A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has gone viral where Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday are seen dancing together.

    Rishika Khanna
    Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Ananya Panday were spotted together having a great time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. However, recent developments have created quite a commotion, particularly Hardik's declaration of his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya's separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, has swiftly become the talk of the town. The couple, who married in 2020, just confirmed reports of their split in a joint statement shared on their social media sites. Despite their separation, they have pledged to co-parent their son, Agastya.

    Amidst this, a video of Hardik attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has gone viral. During the opulent wedding festivities, Hardik and Ananya were seen dancing gleefully together, demonstrating their tight friendship and compatibility. Many people were drawn to their energetic dance moves together. While they were simply enjoying themselves as enthusiastic wedding guests, several observers hypothesized about a possible connection between Hardik and Ananya, sparking conjecture about their romance.

    The video
     

    Many people in the video's comments section noticed Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday's genuine delight on the dance floor, viewing it as two people who had lately endured heartbreak seeking solace in one other's presence. Ananya has also been alleged to have ended her romance with Aditya Roy Kapur. Many commenters speculated that the two of them would form an excellent marriage and even started shipping them together. One commenter wrote, "Ananya heals Pandya and provides a wedding partner," while another said, "Honestly, they look great together."

    Ananya Pandya's break-up with Aditya Roy Kapur

    Ananya and her actor boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, broke up in March of this year. This statement surprised fans because, just a few months before their breakup, speculations circulated that the two were subtly expressing their feelings for one other on Karan Johar's chat show.

