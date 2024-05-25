Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on

    Janhvi Kapoor, soon to be seen in Sharan Sharma’s 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao, recently shared her thoughts on a fascinating debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. While promoting the film in Delhi, Kapoor highlighted the evolving views of Gandhi and the firm stance of Ambedkar, along with her intense cricket training for her upcoming role

    First Published May 25, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed her interest in witnessing a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, a conversation that has since gained significant attention. Kapoor, who will soon appear in Sharan Sharma’s 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao, was in Delhi promoting the film when she shared this thought in an interview with The Lallantop. She remarked, 'I think it would be very interesting to watch a debate between Ambedkar and Gandhi,' adding that understanding how their views evolved over time and influenced each other would make for a fascinating discourse.

    Insights on Gandhi and Ambedkar

    Kapoor pointed out that Ambedkar’s stance was firm from the beginning, whereas Gandhi’s views evolved as he encountered more instances of caste-based discrimination. She emphasized that experiencing discrimination firsthand is distinct from observing it from a third-person perspective.

    Rigorous Training for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

    Kapoor also spoke about her rigorous preparation for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi.' During the promotions for her previous film, 'Mili,' she mentioned that she needed to lose weight and train intensively in cricket to convincingly portray her role. Her coach, Abhishek Nayar, compared her training regime to that of IPL players, highlighting its intensity. Kapoor practiced regularly at a ground in Bandra, even training with KKR players.

    The filmmakers released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Kapoor’s transformation into a cricketer. Director Sharan Sharma noted that Kapoor initially thought her training would be similar to her preparation for 'Gunjan,' but soon realized it was far more demanding. The training was so intense that Kapoor broke ligaments in both shoulders. They also discovered she has multidirectional instability (MDI), a condition beneficial for dancers but challenging for cricketers. Despite these hurdles, Kapoor completed her training, even though she considers herself quite unathletic and initially had little knowledge of the sport.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? The UP girl who made India proud at the Global stage

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is scheduled for release on May 31.

