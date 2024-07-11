Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on

    Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya's romantic European getaway took a distressing turn when they fell victim to theft in Florence. Their belongings, worth approximately ₹10 lakh, were stolen from their parked car, leaving the couple stranded without passports, wallets, or shopping items

    'We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had been sharing stunning pictures and videos from their European trip on social media, enjoying a wonderful time until a recent unfortunate event. The couple fell victim to theft, losing belongings valued at approximately ₹10 lakh, including passports, wallets, and all their shopping items from the trip. The couple was on a romantic getaway in Europe to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

    Robbed in Europe

    In an interview with the Times of India, Vivek Dahiya shared that they were robbed shortly after arriving in Florence. Their excitement to explore the city turned into a distressing experience when they discovered their belongings had been stolen.

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor flaunts henna clad hand from Mehendi ceremony [PHOTOS]

    Vivek explained that while the trip had been incredible overall, this incident marred their experience. After arriving in Florence and planning to stay for a day, they went to inspect a property they were interested in and left their belongings in a parked car. Upon returning, they found that the car had been broken into, and their passports, wallets, money, shopping, and other valuables were missing. Only some old clothes and food items were left behind.

