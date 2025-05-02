Aamir Khan’s remarks at WAVES 2025 have sparked discussions about the future of theatrical releases and the impact of OTT platforms on box office revenue.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has voiced his concerns over the current theatrical-to-OTT business model, calling it flawed and unsustainable. Speaking at WAVES 2025, he explained why the 8-week window between theatrical release and OTT streaming is negatively impacting the film industry.

Aamir Khan’s Take on Theatrical vs. OTT Model

During his speech, Aamir Khan reflected on how film distribution has evolved over the years. He recalled how movies used to premiere in theaters and later arrive on satellite TV after a year, which gradually reduced to six months.

"Well, I just feel that, you see earlier films would come in theatres and then it would, I remember many years back it would be a year later on satellite then it became 8 months back on satellite then it became 6 months back on satellite. So what happens is, I have choice as audience, ok, I can watch in theatre as it releases or I can wait 6 months and watch it on satellite."

The "Faulty" Business Model

Aamir Khan compared the current film distribution model to selling a product with an automatic free delivery option after a few weeks. He argued that this discourages audiences from going to theaters, as they know they can watch the film on OTT platforms soon.

"If I'm selling you this whatever is in my hand and we sell so many products in the world I want to know if any product has this business model... If you don't buy it, I'll come and drop it at your house after 8 weeks. This is the business model we are currently following."

He further explained how this impacts marketing strategies, making it awkward for filmmakers to promote their movies.

"So if I have to be very honest with my audience when I'm marketing my film I have to tell my audience that my film is releasing but all those people who are on this particular subscription on this particular OTT they've already bought my film. They don't need to come to the theatres. The ones who are not in the OTT please come and watch my film. This is the communication I have to take with all this honesty which is an awkward communication."

The Need for a Longer Theatrical Window

Aamir Khan emphasized that the 8-week gap between theatrical and OTT release is too short, leading to a decline in box office revenue.

"You are killing your own business. If I tell you buy a Maruti car and if you don't I'll drop it at your house in four weeks then why will you buy? You will say, ha drop it at my house in 8 weeks I'll wait. And like a price-sensitive country like India it's a big deal."

Industry Struggles and the Bigger Picture

Aamir Khan also addressed the ongoing struggles of Bollywood, stating that the business model itself is flawed, regardless of whether a film is good or bad.

"In my opinion, It's just a funny model and then often in discussion that we have in films where and when we meet they are like why are we doing not well. Hello? You are telling the audience don't come that's why they are not doing well."

"I mean usually they go into but we are not making good enough films. I'm saying that is a different topic, better your film is good or your film is bad this business model doesn't make sense to me."

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The film, directed by R. S. Prasanna, stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh and is produced under Aamir Khan Productions.