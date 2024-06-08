WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York

A video went viral online providing admirers a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika who looks grown up as she holds her parent's arms and walks with her long hair.

Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their second child Akaay in February of this year. Recently, a video appeared online showing her with her daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli at a New York hotel. The video has gone viral, providing admirers a rare glimpse into their personal lives. Vamika looks grown up as she holds her parent's arms and walks with her long hair.

The video

Also read: 'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

The power couple was recently seen enjoying the city's colorful atmosphere. Virat, who is preparing for the T20 World Cup with the Indian cricket team, is taking some time off between practice sessions to be with his wife Anushka, and children Akaay and Vamika. In a new video that has gone viral online, Virat looks stylish in a blue shirt, while Anushka looks chic in a traditional white tee and black slacks. The couple, who were previously spotted at the airport in a viral snap, appear to be enjoying their time together before Virat's cricket responsibilities take center stage.

Professional front

Virat Kohli is currently playing the World Cup 2024 which is held in America and the West Indies. Meanwhile, Anushka is awaiting the release of her film 'Chakda 'Xpress'.

Latest Videos