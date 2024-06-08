Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York

    A video went viral online providing admirers a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika who looks grown up as she holds her parent's arms and walks with her long hair.

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their second child Akaay in February of this year. Recently, a video appeared online showing her with her daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli at a New York hotel. The video has gone viral, providing admirers a rare glimpse into their personal lives. Vamika looks grown up as she holds her parent's arms and walks with her long hair.

    The video

    Also read: 'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

    The power couple was recently seen enjoying the city's colorful atmosphere. Virat, who is preparing for the T20 World Cup with the Indian cricket team, is taking some time off between practice sessions to be with his wife Anushka, and children Akaay and Vamika. In a new video that has gone viral online, Virat looks stylish in a blue shirt, while Anushka looks chic in a traditional white tee and black slacks. The couple, who were previously spotted at the airport in a viral snap, appear to be enjoying their time together before Virat's cricket responsibilities take center stage.

    Professional front

    Virat Kohli is currently playing the World Cup 2024 which is held in America and the West Indies. Meanwhile, Anushka is awaiting the release of her film 'Chakda 'Xpress'.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said somethi ng first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate' vkp

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said something first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate'

    Media mogul Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87 due to heart complications in Hyderabad vkp

    Media mogul Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87 due to heart complications in Hyderabad

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye' RBA

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye'

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15 osf

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany ATG

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more AJR

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

    Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by cricketers RKK

    Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by cricketers

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan clash set to reignite cricket's greatest rivalry in New York osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan clash set to reignite cricket's greatest rivalry in New York

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon