    Watch: Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral

    South superstars Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty were spotted together at a shrine in Udupi on Saturday (Aug 31). Several videos of Jr NTR, his family, and Rishab have been posted online. 

    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    South Indian icons Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty were spotted together in Mangaluru on Saturday, August 31, alongside filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The trio, joined by Jr NTR's family, also visited a temple in Udupi to seek blessings from the Lord. Several social media videos show Jr. NTR, his family, Rishab Shetty, and Prashanth Neel arriving at Mangaluru airport. The actors may be seen having a casual discussion.

    The 'Devara' actor looked elegant in all-blue, while Rishab dressed traditionally in a white shirt and veshti.

    In a video posted on X, Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty, and Prashanth Neel are seen visiting Udupi's Shri Krishna Matha Temple. Tarak, his mother, and wife may all be seen praising the Lord in the video. Rishab may be seen in the rear.

    On the job front, Jr NTR is preparing for his forthcoming film, 'Devara: Part One', which co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. 'Devara: Part One', directed by Koratala Siva, will open in cinemas on September 27.

    Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, is presently filming the 'Kantara' sequel. He received the National Award for his performance in 'Kantara: Part One'.  

