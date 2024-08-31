Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Joker: Folie a Deux' new teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga all set to impress fans (WATCH)

    Francine Maisler, the film's casting director, recently commented on Lady Gaga's performance, stating that she will amaze the audience.

    Joker Folie a Deux new teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga all set to impress fans (WATCH) RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Warner Bros. has given us another look at the highly anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. On Friday, the studio released a new teaser featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. This fresh glimpse comes shortly after the unveiling of brand-new posters, giving fans one of the greatest looks yet at Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn. The teaser features Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It provides fans with a fascinating look into her role, attempting to mirror the film's title figure.

    "Who do you suppose they're seeing? "Joker: Folie à Deux," is the title of the latest teaser posted on X (previously Twitter). Check out the footage below.

    Francine Maisler, the film's casting director, recently offered her opinions on Gaga's performance, stating that she will impress and amaze the audience. 

    “Who do you think they see? Joker: Folie à Deux,” reads the caption of the new teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter). You can check out the clip below:

    Francine Maisler, the film’s casting director, recently shared her thoughts on Gaga’s performance and expressed that she is going to impress and blow away the audiences.

    “She’s so good in it, you guys,” Maisler commented. “She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised. Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good,” he explained to Comicbook.

    Although music and dance appear to play an important role in Joker: Folie à Deux, director Todd Phillips has stated that the picture is not a musical. Phillips has stated that the majority of the musical aspects in the film are in Arthur Fleck's mind.

    Lady Gaga also shared her thoughts, adding, "We wondered what would be required for two individuals to spontaneously break into song in the middle of a conversation? Where does the music originate from, when only the characters can hear it? Arthur and Lee are not professional vocalists, therefore they should not sound like they are.

    The film will be distributed to cinemas on October 4.

