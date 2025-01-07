Sara Tendulkar sports a trendy new haircut – PHOTOS

Lifestyle
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is very active on social media. She always remains in the headlines with her posts.
Sara Tendulkar is often seen traveling. She is very fond of traveling, as evidenced by her Instagram posts.
In terms of beauty, Sara Tendulkar rivals Bollywood heroines. She has millions of admirers.
Sara Tendulkar shared a stunning story in the new year. She looks very different in the picture she shared.
Sara got a haircut and shared a picture of it on her Instagram story, including a haircut emoji.
Sara Tendulkar's popularity rivals even the biggest celebrities. She is well-known nationally and internationally.
Sara Tendulkar is currently the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She was given this significant responsibility last year. She completed her studies in London.
