Lifestyle

Sara Tendulkar sports a trendy new haircut – PHOTOS

Sara Tendulkar trending on social media

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is very active on social media. She always remains in the headlines with her posts.

Sara is often seen traveling

Sara Tendulkar is often seen traveling. She is very fond of traveling, as evidenced by her Instagram posts.

Her beauty rivals Bollywood heroines

In terms of beauty, Sara Tendulkar rivals Bollywood heroines. She has millions of admirers.

Sara shared a new story

Sara Tendulkar shared a stunning story in the new year. She looks very different in the picture she shared.

Image credits: INSTA/saratendulkar

Got a haircut

Sara got a haircut and shared a picture of it on her Instagram story, including a haircut emoji.

Sara is very popular

Sara Tendulkar's popularity rivals even the biggest celebrities. She is well-known nationally and internationally.

What does Sara do?

Sara Tendulkar is currently the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She was given this significant responsibility last year. She completed her studies in London.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know why Naga Sadhus not wear clothes and more

Bipasha Basu Birthday: Here's how she maintains her fitness at 46

Bipasha Basu inspired lehenga designs for dusky skin tones

Ajay Devgn fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 55 revealed