A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children book 'Ed Finds A Home'

Alia Bhatt is all set to add another tag to her professional. Apart from being an actress and a producer, she is now a writer. She has launched her first children's picture book, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her storytelling career. She said that she is working on a full series of books. Alia released the first book in the series, 'Ed Finds A Home', on Sunday under her children's clothing line Ed-a-Mamma. Alia revealed her delight about her new part on Instagram, posting a snapshot of herself clutching the book with a wide smile.

The book was launched on Sunday at the Storyverse - Children's Lit Fest in Mumbai. Alia was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt to the ceremony. Alia looked stunning in a sleeveless, floral-printed maxi dress. During the event, she took part in a reading session in which Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alia read extracts from the book. After the reading, Alia chatted with young admirers and solicited feedback. A viral video from the occasion shows Alia introducing the audience to the book's key characters.

Professional front

Alia Bhatt will next appear in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' along with Vedang Raina which will be released on October 11, 2024.

