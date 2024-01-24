Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Watch: Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana's old audition video form singing show goes viral; actors react

    The video showed Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana applying for Channel [V] popstars, with Palash Sen, Purabh Kohli, and Mehnaaz serving on the jury panel.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Ayushmann Khurrana recently reacted to his old and viral audition video from a singing reality show. The video showed Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana applying for Channel [V] popstars, with Palash Sen, Purabh Kohli, and Mehnaaz serving on the jury panel. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has carved out a career in the entertainment business, once auditioned for a singing reality program. Fans were startled when a video of the actor's audition for a singing reality program went viral. Aparshakti published a video of the incident on Instagram.

    The video

    The 'Vicky Donor' actor commented on the video on X, "Yahan se shuruaat hui thii (This was the beginning)." Everyone has the right to dream. Lesson from personal experience: do not lower anyone's human potential."

    Ayushmann posted the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Tip-don't underestimate anyone's human potential. Proud of this journey (sic)."

    Also read: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff promise an action-packed thriller

    About the video

    The Khurrana brothers have very distinct appearances from what they look now. Ayushmann jokes that they are 'Shakti limitless' and each of them is asked to sing one line of 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' from the film 'Dil Chahta Hai'. They even admit that they were chosen but did not go due to academic obligations.

    On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday. 

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
