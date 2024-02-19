WATCH: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dances to 'Barso Re Megha', shows off her dance moves

TV star Rupali Ganguly sets the internet on fire with her dance to song Barso Re Megha. In the video, Anupamaa star was seen wearing a yellow saree and dancing her heart out to the song.

Rupali Ganguly is always engaged to her admirers through numerous social media posts. The actress released one of her dancing videos, which is already trending. Anupama became a household name after Rupali Ganguly demonstrated her exceptional acting abilities. Aside from that, Rupali Ganguly is continually linked to her admirers via social media. She recently posted a video of herself joyously swaying to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's popular song Barso Re Megha.

Rupali Ganguly appears in the video donning a yellow saree and dancing her heart out to the song. Fans flocked to the comments section to laud the actress. One user wrote, "Itne time hojata hai Anupama ko aisa khush hotey dekhe, chalo reels mai hi happiness sahi". Another user wrote, "Uff gorgeous rups luv u mam". "Thank you for making my morning beautiful...my prettiest".

Rupali Ganguly is now conquering television screens as the title character Anupamaa. The performance also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and others. The programme has a large fan base and has performed well in terms of TRPs.

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of Anil Ganguly, a film director. The actress began her acting career when she was seven years old, in her father's 1985 film Saaheb. She appeared in films like Angaara and Do Ankhen Barah Hath as a teenager. Ganguly got her breakthrough in television in 2002, when she played medical intern Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical serial Sanjivani. She gained more popularity for her performance of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the 2004 comedy Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also appeared in a number of Hindi stage pieces over her career, including Oye Ki Girl Hain, Selfie, and Patte Khul Gaye.

Rupali proceeded to feature in more hit television shows, including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, before taking a break from performing. After a seven-year absence, she returned with the soap opera Anupamaa.