    War 2: Kiara Advani to shoot 'Intense Commando' fight in YRF spy universe film starring Hrithik Roshan; Read

    Recent reports unveil intriguing details about Kiara Advani’s dynamic entry scene in Ayan Mukerji’s 'War 2,' where she shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 8:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    Kiara Advani is quickly rising to prominence as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, and her upcoming projects are fueling her increasing popularity. One of the most eagerly anticipated is Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' where she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The buzz among fans is strong, especially after reports emerged about Kiara’s involvement in a challenging ‘commando fight’ sequence in the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The sequel to the 2019 hit ‘War’ is expected to deliver a high-octane action spectacle. A report from reveals that Kiara and Hrithik have already filmed their introductory scenes. Hrithik is depicted engaging in combat with Japanese antagonists at the famous Shaolin Temple, while Kiara demonstrates her fighting prowess in an adrenaline-pumping sequence set in a shopping mall. The scene in question was shot at Mumbai's Infiniti Mall in Malad.

    Additionally, the report suggests that Jr NTR's dramatic entry was initially planned on a ship at Yash Raj Studios. However, following the actor's recent injury, the set is being dismantled, with shooting expected to resume in October.

    An insider connected to the project informed that Ayan Mukerji, along with producer Aditya Chopra, has meticulously crafted the script of ‘War 2’ to ensure it stands out within the YRF Spy Universe. The film is expected to be darker and more intense than its predecessors, promising an unprecedented action experience. The source mentioned that Mukerji and Chopra have painstakingly worked on the script to set it apart from all previous installments in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is anticipated to deliver an action-packed narrative with a darker and grittier tone, as hinted by the post-credit scene featuring Kabir.

    ‘War 2’ is set to be the sixth installment in YRF's Spy Universe, following the successes of ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ ‘Pathaan,’ and ‘Tiger 3.’ Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated for release on August 14, 2025, perfectly timed for India’s Independence Day celebrations.

