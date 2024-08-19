Entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara to Ibrahim; 7 famous Bollywood siblings

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan, share a close-knit bond. Despite being relatively new to limelight, they often showcase their sibling affection on social media

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Kapoor sisters maintained a close bond, often supporting each other in their careers. Despite their busy lives, they frequently express their sisterly love

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Saif, Soha Ali Khan are the royal siblings of Bollywood. Despite different personalities, they share a warm and loving relationship. Saif has always been a protective elder brother

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Sunny and Bobby Deol, sons of legendary actor Dharmendra, have always stood by each other through thick and thin. Their camaraderie is evident both on-screen and off-screen

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Farhan, Zoya Akhtar are a dynamic sibling duo in Bollywood, known for their creative collaborations. Farhan as an actor, Zoya as a director have worked together

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda share a deep, affectionate bond. Though Shweta chose a different career path, she remains Abhishek's biggest cheerleader

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has been a protective elder brother not only to his own sister Anshula Kapoor but also to his step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

