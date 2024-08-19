Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara to Ibrahim; 7 famous Bollywood siblings

Entertainment
Sara, Ibrahim to the Kapoor sisters; here's a list of 7 famous Bollywood siblings to check out this Raksha Bandhan
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan, share a close-knit bond. Despite being relatively new to limelight, they often showcase their sibling affection on social media
The Kapoor sisters maintained a close bond, often supporting each other in their careers. Despite their busy lives, they frequently express their sisterly love
Saif, Soha Ali Khan are the royal siblings of Bollywood. Despite different personalities, they share a warm and loving relationship. Saif has always been a protective elder brother
Sunny and Bobby Deol, sons of legendary actor Dharmendra, have always stood by each other through thick and thin. Their camaraderie is evident both on-screen and off-screen
Farhan, Zoya Akhtar are a dynamic sibling duo in Bollywood, known for their creative collaborations. Farhan as an actor, Zoya as a director have worked together
Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda share a deep, affectionate bond. Though Shweta chose a different career path, she remains Abhishek's biggest cheerleader
Arjun Kapoor has been a protective elder brother not only to his own sister Anshula Kapoor but also to his step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor