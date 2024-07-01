Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli dedicates World Cup win to wife Anushka Sharma; Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika react

    Virat Kohli dedicated India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win to his wife Anushka Sharma in a heartfelt post, celebrating their victory over South Africa. The post, featuring an endearing picture and a loving message, drew reactions from celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh

    Virat Kohli dedicates World Cup win to wife Anushka Sharma; Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika react
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Virat Kohli is currently celebrating India's triumphant win in the T20 World Cup 2024. After securing victory against South Africa on June 29, Virat made a heartfelt post dedicating the win to his wife, Anushka Sharma, acknowledging her unwavering support and influence in his success. The post has since garnered widespread reactions, including a special note of appreciation from Priyanka Chopra. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many others also shared their admiration.

    Celebrities Shower Love on Virat Kohli's Post for Anushka Sharma

    In his dedication, Virat Kohli expressed his profound gratitude towards Anushka Sharma. Priyanka Chopra reacted in the comments section, using a combination of emotional emojis including holding back tears, heart eyes, a crown, and raised hands. Athiya Shetty also left a heart emoji, showing her support.

    Virat Kohli dedicates World Cup win to wife Anushka Sharma; Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika react ATG

    Other Bollywood luminaries such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more liked the post, celebrating the couple's strong bond.

    Virat shared an endearing photo of himself with Anushka, both dressed in casual outfits, capturing a joyful moment. In the caption, he wrote:

    “None of this would remotely be possible without you, my love. You keep me humble, grounded, and always tell it like it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Team India

    Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Team India on their World Cup victory. She wrote:

    “Team India, you’ve made us all proud!,” accompanied by a blue heart. Priyanka tagged key players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Akshar Patel, and Rahul Dravid.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets evicted from Anil Kapoor hosted reality show [WATCH]

    The film industry, including stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Salman Khan, also extended their congratulations to the team, celebrating India's remarkable achievement.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
