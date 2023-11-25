Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vir Das' comedy show faces technical issues; fans praise him for "not walking out" on them like Trevor Noah

    Vir Das, overcoming technical glitches in Bengaluru, earns praise for showmanship. Attendees commend his professionalism, comparing him with Trevor Noah.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Vir Das is currently basking in the glow of success, having clinched an International Emmy for the best comedy series with his Netflix special, "Vir Das Landing." The stand-up comic and actor is not only riding high on this achievement but is also actively engaged in his "Mindfool" tour, captivating audiences across India. Despite encountering a technical glitch during his 5 pm show in Bengaluru, Das demonstrated his professionalism by ensuring a prompt resolution and seamlessly continuing with the performance.

    A post by dentist Manavi Raj lauds Vir Das for his exceptional showmanship, urging people to attend his live performances. 

     

     

    Another attendee, Jim Roberts, drew a favorable comparison between Das and US comedian Trevor Noah, who had to cancel two shows in Bengaluru due to technical glitches at the Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park.

    When people said nice things about his show, Vir Das said the success happened because of India's strong spirit. He talked about how important it is to keep going even when things are tough. He remarked, “India. We get the job done, we may grumble, and it may take a second, but we give our all to get there. There’s no bailing on anything.”

     

     

    Expressing gratitude, Das shared a video thanking the warm reception from the Bengaluru audience, stating, "Bengaluru! You have my whole entire heart. Thank you for showing up for me." 

     

    Meanwhile, the actor, reflected on a previous setback when a show in Bengaluru had to be canceled in 2022. This cancellation stemmed from a police complaint filed by a right-wing organization, alleging that Das had insulted the Hindu religion. Despite the challenges faced last year, a video titled "Get Up Again" showcased Das's resilience and the enthusiastic applause he received from Bengaluru residents during the recent performance, underscoring the comedian's enduring popularity and ability to connect with his audience.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

    ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram on THIS date, shares wedding details

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
