Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram on THIS date, shares wedding details

Actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram on Saturday to share that he is getting married to his long-time girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram. He shared his wedding invitation which revealed the date and venue of the wedding and also mentioned that they are going to have a post-wedding reception in Mumbai.

Date, place of the wedding venue

The couple's wedding will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur.

About Lin Laishram

Lin is originally from Manipur and has appeared in films such as 'Mary Kom', 'Rangoon', and most recently alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Netflix's 'Jaane Jaan'.

About the wedding venue

Imphal is the capital of Manipur and is one of India's oldest cities located 786 meters above sea level. The city is recognized for its stunning views and flora is a land of various tribes, and Imphal is the state's cultural hub. The state capital is located in northeastern India. Kangla Fort, located on the Imphal River, was originally the seat of local kings and now houses antiques.