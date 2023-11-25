Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram on THIS date, shares wedding details

    The wedding invitation revealed the date and venue of the wedding and also mentioned that Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will have a post-wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram on THIS date, shares wedding invitation RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram on Saturday to share that he is getting married to his long-time girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram. He shared his wedding invitation which revealed the date and venue of the wedding and also mentioned that they are going to have a post-wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Date, place of the wedding venue

    The couple's wedding will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. 

    About Lin Laishram

    Lin is originally from Manipur and has appeared in films such as 'Mary Kom', 'Rangoon', and most recently alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Netflix's 'Jaane Jaan'. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

    About the wedding venue

    Imphal is the capital of Manipur and is one of India's oldest cities located 786 meters above sea level. The city is recognized for its stunning views and flora is a land of various tribes, and Imphal is the state's cultural hub. The state capital is located in northeastern India. Kangla Fort, located on the Imphal River, was originally the seat of local kings and now houses antiques.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..." SHG

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..."

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read

    IFFI 2023: Manoj Bajpayee talks about how independent cinema disappeared from OTT platforms RKK

    IFFI 2023: Manoj Bajpayee talks about how independent cinema disappeared from OTT platforms

    Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know SHG

    Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan SHG

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan

    Recent Stories

    2022 PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab suspends SP Gurbinder Singh

    2022 PM Modi's Security Lapse: Punjab suspends SP Gurbinder Singh

    Soumya Vishwanathan murder convicts handed life imprisonment

    Soumya Vishwanathan murder: 4 convicts handed life imprisonment, three-year sentence for fifth

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Plasma cutter called in from Hyderabad manual drilling to begin on Sunday says CM Dhami gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter called in from Hyderabad, manual drilling to begin on Sunday

    7 must carry items in your bag during winter season SHG

    7 must carry items in your bag during winter season

    China allows visa free entry to citizens of THESE countries from December 1 gcw

    China allows visa-free entry to citizens of 6 countries from December 1

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon