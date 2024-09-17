'Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets

A Diljit Dosanjh fan, Riddhima Kapoor, has sent a legal notice to the singer, alleging unfair practices in the sale of tickets for his Dil-Luminati Show tour in India. She claims that early sales manipulation and ticket scalping violated consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019

A disheartened fan of Diljit Dosanjh, Riddhima Kapoor, a law student from Delhi, recently issued a legal notice to the Punjabi singer after being unable to secure tickets for his upcoming India tour, Dil-Luminati Show. In her notice, she alleged malpractice in the ticketing process, accusing the organizers of unfair trade practices and violating consumer rights.

The subject of the legal notice was titled, "Manipulation for ticket prices, unfair trade practices, and scalping of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour." Kapoor expressed her disappointment over the fact that despite the organizers announcing that bookings would open at 1 pm on September 12, the tickets became available a minute earlier, at 12:59 pm, allowing hundreds of fans to purchase tickets within moments.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is a remake of THIS Hollywood film?

In her statement, Kapoor explained that she had specifically obtained an HDFC Credit Card to take advantage of the early-bird passes. However, despite the money being deducted from her account, she was unable to secure the tickets, and the amount was eventually refunded.

She alleged in the notice that this abrupt and unusual transaction raised suspicion about possible manipulation and scalping practices. She suggested that the sudden unavailability of tickets hinted at artificial demand inflation and price manipulation, constituting unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Furthermore, she claimed that the reselling of hoarded tickets at inflated prices was a violation of consumer rights and demonstrated bad faith by the organizers.

In addition to Diljit, the notice was sent to Zomato, HDFC Bank, and Saregama Pvt Ltd.

Neither Diljit Dosanjh nor the other organizers and stakeholders have responded to the legal notice yet. The singer has also faced criticism online regarding the high ticket prices for his rare concert in India. While the tickets sold out rapidly, some sections of the internet expressed frustration, stating that the prices were unaffordable for many middle-class fans.

Latest Videos