Vijay Deverakonda's next film, Kingdom, has been creating huge hype among fans and critics. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is going to be a thick-layered action drama filled with raw emotions and intense storytelling.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on Kingdom:

During a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda opined on the film, showing excitement and anxiety. He said that Kingdom was not all about action but the deep emotional facets that make the narrative gripping.

"Kingdom is a movie where I first approved the director prior to a script. I knew I had to work with Gowtam Tinnanuri, he is such a great storyteller and has such an excellent eye for the manner in which he narrates," Vijay disclosed, underlining his confidence in the director's vision.

Box Office Expectations and Financial Success

Though Vijay is excited about the release of the movie, he also wishes that Kingdom becomes a hit at the box office. Vijay openly admitted that apart from being excited, he desires the producers and distributors to recover their money so that the movie is a commercial success.

"There is nerves and excitement, but above all, I'm pleased with what we've done. I hope the producer makes his money, the audience who buy the film make their money, and that the world loves it," he said.

Challenges and Delayed Release

Initially planned for release on May 30, 2025, Kingdom was put back on account of the continued rivalry between India and Pakistan. The producers chose to postpone the release to July 4, 2025, so that the movie receives the apt promotional boost and viewer interactions.

With a team of National Award-winning talent, Kingdom is well on its way to becoming one of the most anticipated films of the year. Vijay Deverakonda's faith in the venture, as well as his aspirations for its success, have only increased the buzz among fans.