    Vijay Devarakonda participates in viral trend, comments on fan's video, 'sending my love to both of you'

    Vijay Deverakonda's delightful reply to a fan's amusing video garnered widespread appreciation on social media.

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    There is a trend on social media that is on viral and Vijay Devarakonda has decided to participate in it. "If the actor comments on the video, I will start studying for my exams". He came across the trend and commented. The clip, shared by a user, featured a playful promise from the fan that she would start studying for her exams if Vijay Deverakonda commented on her video. However, the video took an unexpected turn when the girl's father humorously intervened, questioning who was funding her education. 

    Vijay Deverakonda's comment

    Vijay Deverakonda's comment on the video added a touch of sweetness to the already joyful moment. He expressed his love to both the fan and her father, addressing the latter in Tamil with a respectful greeting.

    Professional front

    Moving on to his professional endeavors, Vijay Deverakonda's latest film venture, 'Kushi,' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was well-received as a charming romantic comedy. Currently, he is anticipating the release of his upcoming movie, 'Family Star,' alongside Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, known for 'Geetha Govindam,' this collaboration with Vijay has generated significant anticipation. Originally scheduled for a Sankranti release, the film's premiere was postponed due to various factors, including a crowded release schedule.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
