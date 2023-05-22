Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer

    Popular Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan announced on Instagram that he had met Tobey Maguire, who plays Spider-Man, at Cannes 2023.

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 22, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    At the Cannes Film Festival, Tobey Maguire, who plays Spider-Man, was introduced to popular Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. The successful director, who is known for films like Naanum Rowdydhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, revealed on Instagram that he met the famous actor at the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon launch and took a selfie with him.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

    Check out the post here:

    The post was captioned: “With Your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan 😍❤️❤️😊 at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon @festivaldecannes @mdf_cannes #cannes."

    How did fans react: One user commented: The whole american Paparazzi is terrified of my man and you took a pic with him? 😂 Anyway this has to be your once in your lifetime dream happening. Another fan wrote: Glad he hasn't bullied you🔥😂 while a netizen commented: With great power comes great responsibility 🤟. “U r a legend bcuz u took a selfie with the Tobey 😂" a fan teased.

    Last week, Vignesh confirmed that he had arrived in Cannes and was attending the film festival on behalf of his production company, Rowdy Pictures. On Instagram, he has also been posting snippets of his trip. The director disclosed that he went to the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere, which was one of the festival's most eagerly awaited films this year. The movie, featuring Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio, got a thunderous nine-minute standing ovation.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her assets in bold peach-coloured bra

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29 vma

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos ADC

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression' vma

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression'

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam to be remade in Korea ADC

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam to be remade in Korea

    Elle Fanning's sensational look at Cannes 2023 was created out of drugstore makeup products ADC

    Elle Fanning's sensational look at Cannes 2023 was created out of drugstore makeup products

    Recent Stories

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA AJR

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29 vma

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29

    football transfer Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback snt

    Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update snt

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon