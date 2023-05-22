Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer

Popular Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan announced on Instagram that he had met Tobey Maguire, who plays Spider-Man, at Cannes 2023.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Tobey Maguire, who plays Spider-Man, was introduced to popular Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. The successful director, who is known for films like Naanum Rowdydhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, revealed on Instagram that he met the famous actor at the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon launch and took a selfie with him.

Check out the post here:

The post was captioned: “With Your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan 😍❤️❤️😊 at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon @festivaldecannes @mdf_cannes #cannes."

How did fans react: One user commented: The whole american Paparazzi is terrified of my man and you took a pic with him? 😂 Anyway this has to be your once in your lifetime dream happening. Another fan wrote: Glad he hasn't bullied you🔥😂 while a netizen commented: With great power comes great responsibility 🤟. “U r a legend bcuz u took a selfie with the Tobey 😂" a fan teased.

Last week, Vignesh confirmed that he had arrived in Cannes and was attending the film festival on behalf of his production company, Rowdy Pictures. On Instagram, he has also been posting snippets of his trip. The director disclosed that he went to the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere, which was one of the festival's most eagerly awaited films this year. The movie, featuring Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio, got a thunderous nine-minute standing ovation.

