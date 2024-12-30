Viduthalai: Part 2 OTT Release: When and where to enjoy Vijay Setupathi's crime thriller online

Viduthalai Part 2 is a Tamil-language criminal thriller film based on Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. It stars Soori as Constable Kumaresan and Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal. The film is a sequel to the first film.

When and where can I watch Viduthalai Part 2 online?

The film is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on January 17, 2025. Viduthalai investigates various subjects, including caste injustice, systematic oppression, moral quandaries, empathy, power play, and the rise of extreme organisations. It is based on Jeyamohan's short tale Thunaivan.

The film is set in 1987 in a fictitious town and tells the life of Kumaresan, a recently hired policeman. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Kumaresan discovers Perumal, the head of Makkal Padai, and decides to arrest him. As the situation worsens, he is divided between duty and morality as his department conducts a harsh operation to seize a local activist in the area. What decisions would Kumaresan make in this conflict?

All About Viduthalai: Part 2

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal, Manju Warrier as Mahalakshmi, Soori as Constable Kumaresan, Bhavani Sre as Tamilarasi, Anurag Kashyap as a freedom fighter, Tamizh as Sub-inspector Amudan, Aryan as Constable Aari, R Velraj as a landlord, R Ganesh Gurung as Natarajan Gautham Vasudev Menon as DSP Sunil Menon, and Sundareswaran CVC as TA, among others.

Vetrimaaran directed and wrote the film. Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran produce it under the banners of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.

