Viduthalai: Part 2 OTT Release: When and where to enjoy Vijay Setupathi's crime thriller online

Viduthalai Part 2 is a Tamil-language criminal thriller film based on Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. It stars Soori as Constable Kumaresan and Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal. The film is a sequel to the first film.
 

Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: When and where to enjoy Vijay Setupathi's crime thriller online RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Viduthalai Part 2 is a Tamil criminal thriller film starring Soori as Constable Kumaresan and Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal. It's a sequel to the first film. The film debuted in cinemas on December 20, 2024, and got mixed reviews from spectators and reviewers. The film will be available for streaming on OTT in January 2025.

When and where can I watch Viduthalai Part 2 online?

The film is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on January 17, 2025. Viduthalai investigates various subjects, including caste injustice, systematic oppression, moral quandaries, empathy, power play, and the rise of extreme organisations. It is based on Jeyamohan's short tale Thunaivan.

Also Read: 'Emergency' Vs 'Azaad' and 8 other box-office clashes of 2025

The film is set in 1987 in a fictitious town and tells the life of Kumaresan, a recently hired policeman. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Kumaresan discovers Perumal, the head of Makkal Padai, and decides to arrest him. As the situation worsens, he is divided between duty and morality as his department conducts a harsh operation to seize a local activist in the area. What decisions would Kumaresan make in this conflict?

All About Viduthalai: Part 2

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal, Manju Warrier as Mahalakshmi, Soori as Constable Kumaresan, Bhavani Sre as Tamilarasi, Anurag Kashyap as a freedom fighter, Tamizh as Sub-inspector Amudan, Aryan as Constable Aari, R Velraj as a landlord, R Ganesh Gurung as Natarajan Gautham Vasudev Menon as DSP Sunil Menon, and Sundareswaran CVC as TA, among others.

Also Read: (PHOTOS) Tejasswi Prakash blouse designs: Stylish Ideas for Women

Vetrimaaran directed and wrote the film. Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran produce it under the banners of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan evicted; contestants celebrate Salman Khan's birthday [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan evicted; contestants celebrate Salman Khan's birthday [WATCH]

Asha Bhosle's electrifying performance of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Asha Bhosle’s electrifying performance of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH]

Recent Stories

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

iPhone 16 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro: 5 best smartphones for amazing New Year's eve photos our picks gcw

iPhone 16 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro: 5 best smartphones for amazing New Year's eve photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon