Lifestyle
Multi-color sequin studded bralette blouses are trending. Easily find these stylish designs and look fashionable.
Pair a stunning thread embroidery halter neck blouse with a saree or lehenga for a royal look like Tejasswi Prakash.
For a glamorous look with a simple saree, choose a deep keyhole neckline sleeveless one-shoulder blouse.
Pair a corset pattern net blouse with lightweight jewelry and a plain saree for an elegant look. Add back tassels for style.
Pearl work blouses are back in trend. Get a stunning yet simple look with a pearl tassel blouse like Tejasswi Prakash.
Beaded blouse designs are trending. Choose a multi-color beaded square neck blouse for a unique look with sarees or lehengas.
