Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding invitees list OUT, read details

The much-awaited wedding of the year of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, has a fresh update about their D-day. Their wedding guest is

Bollywood’s rumoured couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the wedding knot by early next month. What is known so far is that the couple may be getting married at a historical fort in Rajasthan amidst friends and family. Although they have not yet rolled out their official wedding invitations, there are reports about those who will be attending their wedding from the film industry.

According to a report in India Today, a number of big names from the film fraternity are expected to attend the palatial wedding. There are also reports that the couple has asked their friends in the industry to be available from December 07 to December 09 for their big fat Indian wedding.

The crème de la cream of the Tinsel Town such as Karan Johar, Katrina's close friend Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, Mini Mathur, Vicky’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ co-star Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal, and many others are expected to attend the couple’s special day.

Although the couple is yet to make an official announcement regarding their wedding, their teams have already made bookings at the fort resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town, near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Jaipur district.

Furthermore, there are also reports that multiple top event management companies will be looking into wedding preparations. The teams have also made bookings for cars to fetch guests and are also making accommodation available for all the guests of the VIP wedding of the year. There are also reports that Vicky and Katrina had a close-knit Roka ceremony after Diwali at the latter’s close friend, ‘Tiger 3’ director Kabir Khan’s residence.

As their wedding date approaches, gossip mills are abuzz with various talks about the duo’s wedding. Similar to many other Bollywood dulhans (brides), Katrina is also expected to wear her wedding outfit designed by ace fashion designer Sabhya Sachi.