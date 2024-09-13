'Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES]

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed a baby girl on September 7, 2024, just over a month after filing for divorce. The couple, already parents to two children, shared their happiness in a heartfelt Instagram

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset have welcomed a baby girl, more than a month after the rapper filed for divorce. The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave, shared their excitement in a family photo at the hospital, posted on Cardi's Instagram on September 12. The post noted the baby's birth date as September 7, 2024, with Cardi describing her as “the prettiest little thing.”

Cardi B had first revealed her pregnancy on August 1, the same day she filed for divorce from Offset. She shared the news through an Instagram post, showing off her baby bump. In her post, she expressed her gratitude for the pregnancy, explaining that it had brought her renewed love, life, and strength. She added that this journey reminded her she could have everything she wanted and didn't need to choose between life, love, or passion.

ALSO READ: Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

Further reflecting on the significance of her children, Cardi shared how they had shown her the importance of perseverance, even when life seemed easier to endure while resting. She also emphasized how they had motivated her to push through challenges.

In the divorce filing, Cardi requested primary custody of their children, along with child support from Offset. The filing cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage, noting that there was no reasonable prospect for reconciliation.

The couple, who married in 2017, have had a turbulent relationship, taking time apart several times. They first split in 2018 amid cheating rumors but reunited at various events in 2019. However, by 2020, Cardi filed for divorce again, only to dismiss it later that year. Their relationship remained complex, with another separation in 2023 before reuniting on New Year’s Eve in 2024, during which Cardi offered insight into their ongoing relationship.

Latest Videos