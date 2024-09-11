Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora arrives at parents' house amid tragic death of father Anil Arora [WATCH]

Amrita Arora has arrived at her parents' home, visibly distressed, following her father’s tragic death. She was seen wiping away tears as she entered.

Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has been reported to have taken his own life by jumping from the terrace of his residence in Bandra. The devastating news has sent shockwaves through the family and their fans. Malaika Arora was one of the first family members to arrive at her parents' home following the tragic incident. Her arrival was marked by a visibly distressed demeanor as she grappled with the profound loss.

In the wake of this tragic event, Amrita Arora, Malaika’s sister, has now reached her parents' home. Accompanied by her husband, Amrita was seen arriving at the residence, visibly emotional as she entered the house. The gravity of the situation was evident as she wiped away tears, reflecting the intense grief that the family is experiencing.

The family has yet to release an official statement regarding Anil Arora’s sudden death, leaving many questions unanswered. Meanwhile, top police officials were quick to respond to the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic event. Anil Arora’s residence in Bandra was cordoned off to ensure privacy and order during the ongoing investigation.

A video circulating on social media captured a somber scene outside the Arora residence, featuring Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, engaged in discussions with police officials. An ambulance was also seen stationed outside the building, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

According to the Mumbai Police, Anil Arora’s death has been confirmed as a suicide, but the exact reasons behind his actions remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing, and the family has yet to provide a public statement. Further updates are expected as authorities continue to piece together the details surrounding this tragic event.

