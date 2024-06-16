Varun Dhawan shares FIRST picture of daughter on Father's day; is happy to be a girl dad [PHOTOS]

Varun Dhawan shared the first photo of his daughter, born earlier this month with wife Natasha Dalal, on Father's Day. Expressing his joy, he highlighted the importance of working for one's family. Fans showered him with love, praising his roles as both a dog dad and a new father

Varun Dhawan recently shared the first photo of his newborn daughter, whom he welcomed earlier this month with his wife Natasha Dalal. On Father's Day, the Bollywood actor expressed his happiness about becoming a father to a baby girl. He mentioned that his father had taught him the importance of working for one's family as a way to celebrate the day, which he planned to do. Varun conveyed his delight at being a father to a girl.

In addition to the picture of his daughter, Varun also posted a photo of his dog, proudly embracing his role as a 'dog dad'. Fans responded warmly to Varun's posts, expressing their love and support in the comments. They praised him for being a great dog dad and predicted he would be an excellent father to his daughter.

Varun welcomed a girl with wife Natasha

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 4 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. The couple recently made their first public appearance with their newborn as they left the hospital. Following the birth, reports indicated that Varun and Natasha were planning to move to a larger home. They had been living in an apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, which Varun purchased in 2017. Now, they are reportedly set to rent a sea-facing apartment previously occupied by Hrithik Roshan. This new residence will also place them near actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who live in the same building.

Professionally, Varun Dhawan is preparing for his upcoming film, 'Baby John', which is being produced by filmmaker Atlee.

