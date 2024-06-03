Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl

    On Monday, Varun Dhawan rushed his wife Natasha Dalal to the hospital after she suffered labour pain and it was revealed that they were blessed with a baby girl.

    On Monday, Varun Dhawan rushed his wife Natasha Dalal to the hospital after she suffered labour pain. It was revealed that the couple was blessed with a baby girl. In the morning, Varun Dhawan was sighted outside the Hinduja Hospital in Khar West, Mumbai. He was seen leaving the hospital with a duffle bag and rushing to his car. It fueled speculation that his wife, Natasha Dalal, is about to give birth to their first child. Varun and Natasha announced their pregnancy on social media in February of this year.

    About Varun and Natasha's love life

    Varun and Natasha met for the first time in sixth grade and became close friends for many years before they began dating after attending a music festival in their twenties. Varun fell in love when he saw Natasha walking on a basketball court during lunchtime.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

    Professional front

    Varun's upcoming films include Raj & DK's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Atlee's 'Baby John', starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Meanwhile, Natasha is a fashion designer by profession.

