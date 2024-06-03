Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

Shah Rukh Khan was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy-to-France cruise pre-wedding festivities where a video of his new look went viral.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy-to-France cruise pre-wedding extravaganza is making headlines for the right reasons. The Ambanis hosted a magnificent celebration for all of their distinguished guests, which included numerous Bollywood celebrities. However, this time around, the party was private, and little of it was published on social media. A video of Shah Rukh Khan's new look is taking rounds on social media in which he is seen with Ranbir Kapoor and his youngest son AbRam.

In the video, King Khan looked dapper in a blue suit which he accessorised with a white scarf. As soon as the video went viral, fans began comparing his look with that of Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities began on May 29, 2024. This time it was on a cruise with a capacity of roughly 4,000 guests and 1,400 service professionals, the massive ship is compared to a 'floating castle on the ocean', providing them with high-end vacation experiences.

The Ambanis' guests had access to top cabins and suites, such as the AquaClass SkySuites and the Iconic Suite, which included access to the Thermal Spa and the ship's clean-cuisine restaurant Blu.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next movie, tentatively named 'King,' which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. This will also be Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.

