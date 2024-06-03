Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

    Shah Rukh Khan was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy-to-France cruise pre-wedding festivities where a video of his new look went viral.

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy-to-France cruise pre-wedding extravaganza is making headlines for the right reasons. The Ambanis hosted a magnificent celebration for all of their distinguished guests, which included numerous Bollywood celebrities. However, this time around, the party was private, and little of it was published on social media. A video of Shah Rukh Khan's new look is taking rounds on social media in which he is seen with Ranbir Kapoor and his youngest son AbRam.

    The video

    In the video, King Khan looked dapper in a blue suit which he accessorised with a white scarf. As soon as the video went viral, fans began comparing his look with that of Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

    Also Read: Salman Khan car attract planning case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests man from Haryana, total 5 suspects nabbed

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities began on May 29, 2024. This time it was on a cruise with a capacity of roughly 4,000 guests and 1,400 service professionals, the massive ship is compared to a 'floating castle on the ocean', providing them with high-end vacation experiences.

    The Ambanis' guests had access to top cabins and suites, such as the AquaClass SkySuites and the Iconic Suite, which included access to the Thermal Spa and the ship's clean-cuisine restaurant Blu.

    Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

    Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next movie, tentatively named 'King,' which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. This will also be Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said RBA

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations snt

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations

    Salman Khan car attract planning case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests man from Haryana, total 5 suspects nabbed RKK

    Salman Khan car attract planning case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests man from Haryana, total 5 suspects nabbed

    Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him RKK

    Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him

    Karthik Aaryan goes bonkers as Real Madrid win Champions League at Wembley; WATCH Hala Madrid moment ATG

    Karthik Aaryan goes bonkers as Real Madrid win Champions League at Wembley; WATCH Hala Madrid moment

    Recent Stories

    From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket osf

    From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket

    Gold rate on June 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Petrol diesel price on June 3: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on June 3: How much it costs in your city?

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said RBA

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said (WATCH)

    Senses Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in LS Elections 2024 snt

    Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in LS Elections 2024

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon