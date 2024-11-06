US Elections 2024: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks citizenship debate after voting for Kamala Harris

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bollywood actress and best friend of Alia Bhatt, has sparked curiosity about her citizenship after she shared a video revealing she voted in the 2024 U.S. Elections. Her post, featuring a Kamala Harris gif, hinted at her choice and led to speculation about her nationality

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her close friendship with Alia Bhatt, has raised questions about her citizenship after revealing she participated in the 2024 United States Elections. Early on Wednesday (which was evening in the US), Akansha posted a video on her Instagram Stories, where she indicated that she had cast her vote in the US Presidential Elections and hinted at her preferred candidate.

In the video shared on her Stories, Akansha displayed a sticker showing she had voted. She included a gif featuring Kamala Harris, implying her support for the Democratic Vice-President. This post has led many to speculate about her citizenship status, with some believing it confirms she may not hold Indian citizenship but rather American. Although her citizenship remains a topic of interest, only Akansha can provide further clarification.

Akansha, who is the daughter of actor-producer Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, founder of The Indian Television Academy, grew up in Mumbai. In a 2020 interview with Filmfare, she mentioned her Mumbai upbringing and schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School, where she met Alia, marking the start of their long-lasting friendship of over 25 years. Akansha even appeared in a cameo role in Alia’s recent film, Jigra.

She explained in that interview that she was "born and raised in Mumbai" and attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. She later joined the Whistling Woods ITA School of Performing Arts in Mumbai, where she completed a diploma in acting. Her acting debut was in Guilty, a film produced by Karan Johar.

The US Elections voting wrapped up on Tuesday, November 5, with several international celebrities like Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry among those casting their votes.

