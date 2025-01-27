Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on

Urvashi Rautela has asked her fans to pray for her mother’s recovery while also sharing her excitement about future collaborations with top Bollywood and South Indian stars in upcoming projects.

Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently going through a challenging time as her mother, Meera Rautela, is recovering from an illness. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt post, asking her fans and followers to pray for her mother's speedy recovery. The image showed Urvashi hugging her mother, providing a glimpse of their strong bond. In the caption, Urvashi simply wrote, "PL PRAY FOR MY MOTHER," appealing to her supporters for emotional strength during this time.

Despite this personal challenge, Urvashi has also been actively engaging with her fans about her career. The actress, known for her roles in Bollywood, recently expressed her desire to collaborate with two of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry — Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In an interview with IANS, she mentioned that working with these icons would be a dream come true, acknowledging their vast impact on the film industry and the way they’ve captured millions of hearts over the years.

In addition to her Bollywood aspirations, Urvashi is keen to make her mark in South Indian cinema. She expressed her admiration for stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay, all of whom have solidified their global fanbase. Urvashi shared that she would love to collaborate with these talented stars, adding that their immense popularity in the South Indian film industry inspires her.

Urvashi also reflected on her recent project, Daaku Maharaaj, which has received a warm response from audiences. She was pleasantly surprised by the level of appreciation the film received, acknowledging the talented team behind the project and the legendary superstar she had the chance to work with. Emphasizing that industry boundaries should not limit actors, Urvashi cited Priyanka Chopra’s successful transitions across Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood as an inspiration for her own career choices.

