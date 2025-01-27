Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on

Urvashi Rautela has asked her fans to pray for her mother’s recovery while also sharing her excitement about future collaborations with top Bollywood and South Indian stars in upcoming projects.
 

Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently going through a challenging time as her mother, Meera Rautela, is recovering from an illness. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt post, asking her fans and followers to pray for her mother's speedy recovery. The image showed Urvashi hugging her mother, providing a glimpse of their strong bond. In the caption, Urvashi simply wrote, "PL PRAY FOR MY MOTHER," appealing to her supporters for emotional strength during this time.

Despite this personal challenge, Urvashi has also been actively engaging with her fans about her career. The actress, known for her roles in Bollywood, recently expressed her desire to collaborate with two of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry — Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In an interview with IANS, she mentioned that working with these icons would be a dream come true, acknowledging their vast impact on the film industry and the way they’ve captured millions of hearts over the years.

In addition to her Bollywood aspirations, Urvashi is keen to make her mark in South Indian cinema. She expressed her admiration for stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay, all of whom have solidified their global fanbase. Urvashi shared that she would love to collaborate with these talented stars, adding that their immense popularity in the South Indian film industry inspires her.

Urvashi also reflected on her recent project, Daaku Maharaaj, which has received a warm response from audiences. She was pleasantly surprised by the level of appreciation the film received, acknowledging the talented team behind the project and the legendary superstar she had the chance to work with. Emphasizing that industry boundaries should not limit actors, Urvashi cited Priyanka Chopra’s successful transitions across Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood as an inspiration for her own career choices.

ALSO READ Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s film under scrutiny as Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant questions accuracy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Im turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH] ATG

'I'm turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH]

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj RBA

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000! check features price gcw

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon