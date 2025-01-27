Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s film under scrutiny as Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant questions accuracy

Chhaava, a historical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Set to release on February 14, 2025, the film has raised concerns over its historical accuracy.





The upcoming historical drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is generating immense excitement. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the trailer has already created a buzz among fans. The film is set to release on February 14, 2025, and promises to bring an important historical narrative to the screen.



However, the film’s depiction of certain events has raised questions about historical accuracy. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has voiced concerns over some creative choices in the trailer. While praising the effort, he urged the filmmakers to consult historians to ensure the story is depicted authentically.

One particular concern expressed by Sambhajiraje was the portrayal of the lezim dance sequence. He acknowledged the cultural importance of the dance but questioned its suitability in representing Sambhaji Maharaj’s dignity. He suggested that expert advice would help ensure the accuracy and appropriateness of such creative decisions in the historical drama.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, with Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is expected to captivate audiences with its epic story and AR Rahman’s musical score.

