    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS she has ticket to contest elections, says will be 'Imaandaar' politician

    In an interview, Urvashi Rautela hinted at a prospective political career, stating that she has gotten an offer but is still deciding whether or not to run.

    Urvashi Rautela recently mentioned her political ambitions and revealed that she has already secured a ticket to compete in elections. While she did not specify which political party she plans to represent, she did express her commitment to becoming an honest politician. In an interview with InstantBollywood, she stated that she is already working to bring about change in the country through her foundation and that she would like to contribute even more if given the opportunity.

    Urvashi Rautela's video

    Urvashi hinted at a prospective political career, stating that she has gotten an offer but is still deciding whether or not to run. "I have already received the ticket. And now I have to decide if I want to get into politics or not. I'm not sure if I'll delve into politics or not, but I'd like to hear from the fans. They should inform me if I should enter politics or not."

    Professional front 

    Vinay Sharma directed and Pratima Datta produced JNU, which was unveiled earlier this month. Urvashi and Ravi Kishan play the leading roles in the film. According to sources, the film draws influence from the infamous incidents at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

