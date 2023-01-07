Why Urfi Javed avoids clothes? The actress breaks her silence on the same - SEE PICS

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and called out for her unconventional and bold fashion. The self-made star and style icon recently was embroiled in a controversy wherein many politicians tried to hit it back on her by alleging she should get jailed for indulging into nudity on Mumbai streets. Now Urfi has broken her silence on the same.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva.

While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. While a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

The actress was recently a part of a controversy wherein many politicians wanted to put her in jail for indulging in nudity. Unfazed by this, she came back with a bang. Now Urfi has broken her silence on why she prefers being naked most of the time.