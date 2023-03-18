Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed BOLD video: Actress' bizarre outfit grabs all the eyeballs; here's what netizens has to say

    Urfi Javed is known for her daring and unique clothes. The Bigg Boss OTT star's fashion choices never fail to wow.

    Urfi Javed BOLD video: Actress' bizarre outfit grabs all the eyeballs; here's what netizens has to say
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Urfi Javed was seen at renowned designers Shantanu and Nikhil's store launch party in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss OTT star expectedly drew all eyes with her oh-so-revealing dress, marking her hot presence amidst the sea of celebs. The internet sensation did it once more. Urfi succeeded in bringing her glitz to the red carpet, leaving Hollywood shocked.

    Urfi dominated the show with a bare-it-all saree and an embroidered top. Her harness-style top, which was embellished with an animal print strap around the waist, flower decorations, and chain embellishments, brought the necessary glitter and brilliance to her outfit. The chiffon saree also has a thigh-high slit in the front. The TV star accessorised with a strappy high heel and translucent black Opera gloves.

    Also Read: Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress elevates hotness quotient in vibrant multi-colored bikini

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Urfi didn't forget to add drama to her ensemble by accessorising with a similar mang tika. She completed the look with strong eye makeup, a neat braided haircut, a dewy foundation, and glossy pink lips.

    However, some social media users responded to the video shortly after it was uploaded online. While some admired the actress's daring appearance, others mocked her. Surprisingly, a lot of individuals indicated a wish to marry Urfi. “Urfi main tumse shaadi karna chahta hun," one of the users shared. “Urfi tum mujhse shaadi kar lo main tumare kapde de dunga," another comment read.

    Also Read: Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Aside from Urfi Javed, the bash was attended by other Bollywood celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Babil Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Mandira Bedi, Tripti Dimri, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha. Although Irrfan Khan's Babil Khan wore a sleek three-piece traditional attire, Kriti Sanon wore a plunging V-neckline gown with backless embellishments and sheer sequined draping sleeves to the event.

    Urfi Javed has appeared in various television programmes, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed recently debuted as a Mischief Maker in the 14th season of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
