T-series owner Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away aged 20; Read on

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar and cousin of T-Series chairperson Bhushan Kumar, passed away on July 18 after a prolonged battle with illness. According to the Indian Express, she had been diagnosed with cancer. She was just 20 years old.

T-Series Confirms the News

T-Series confirmed Tishaa's passing and requested privacy for the grieving family in a statement. They mentioned that Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar, had passed away on the previous day after a prolonged illness, expressing that this is a difficult time for the family and requesting respect for their privacy.

Reports indicate that Tishaa was undergoing cancer treatment in Germany and died at a hospital there. A source revealed that Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer, and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment, where she passed away on Thursday, describing it as a very sad time for the family.

Remembering Tishaa Kumar

Pinkvilla reports that Tishaa Kumar was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. Known for her private nature, Tishaa did not frequently appear in public. However, she was occasionally seen at T-Series film screenings.

One of her final public appearances was in November 2023 at the premiere of 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. The film was produced by T-Series, and Tishaa was photographed on the red carpet with her father.

ALSO READ: 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema

Krishan Kumar’s Career

Krishan Kumar, an actor and producer, is known for his role in the 1995 film 'Bewafa Sanam.' He co-owns T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. His first film as a producer was 'Lucky: No Time for Love,' starring Salman Khan. Krishan has produced several successful films, including 'Ready,' 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,' 'Thappad,' and 'Animal.'

Latest Videos