15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema

The15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will feature Ram Charan as its guest of honour. The Victorian State Government hosts the festival yearly, which will take place from August 15 to August 25 this year. Ram will also receive an award from the festival for his contributions to Indian cinema. At the film festival, he will be named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema. The festival will also feature a retrospective of some of his most memorable films to commemorate his career in the film industry. Ram most recently appeared in SS Rajamouli's successful film 'RRR'. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Professional front

Ram will soon appear in Shankar's film 'Game Changer' alongside Kiara Advani. In addition to working with Sukumar, he will collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor on a project.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an annual festival held in Melbourne that began in 2010. It was previously supported by the Victorian State Government. It is presented by Film Victoria, and the provider is selected through a tender process.

