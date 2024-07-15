Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Kim Kardashian showed off her tika look after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. She caught the attention of her Instagram followers with a stunning selfie. With her famous pout and beautiful makeup, she wore a trendy bralette top.

Kim Kardashian recently made waves when she travelled to India with her sister Khloé Kardashian to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding ceremony. Their participation became the internet buzz, with many people falling in love with their attractive Desi avatars dressed in traditional Indian clothes. The Kardashian sisters not only wowed audiences with their attire, but also by sharing pictures with Bollywood royalty such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kim and Khloé clearly enjoyed every bit of their vivid and culturally diverse trip to India. Following her presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's spectacular wedding, Kim Kardashian surprised her followers by releasing a lovely photo of her elegant Desi outfit.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a stunning selfie on Instagram, which enthralled her fans. With her characteristic pout and beautiful makeup, she wore a trendy bralette top. However, it was the beautiful crimson tika on her forehead that really stole the show, emphasising her love of Indian culture. In the caption, she playfully wrote, “Blesssssss me,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended Anant and Radhika's spectacular wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 12 and 13. Kim used Instagram Stories to share a nice moment with star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event. The snapshot shows the two celebrities grinning with excitement as they pose for the camera. Kim's post, 'Queen,' followed by a tag to Aishwarya, captured the spirit of their magnificent rendezvous. Adding to the excitement, Kim was seen striking a pose with actor Ranveer Singh at the event, causing a stir among fans and driving them into a frenzy over the mesmerising photos of these two Bollywood stars.

Kim and Khloe made their spectacular arrival into India on Friday, soaking themselves in the Mumbai monsoon with an enjoyable car ride. John Cena, Mike Tyson, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, and famous stylist Law Roach joined the star-studded event. The attendance of various Bollywood A-listers and prominent political figures heightened the event's glitter and significance.

